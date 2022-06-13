iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.15

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.15 and last traded at $139.32, with a volume of 17343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

