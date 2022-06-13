iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.33

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,522.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,518 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,147,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.