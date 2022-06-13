iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.41

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.41 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 4870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.59.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 50,937 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.