iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.03

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $105.03, with a volume of 3077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.02.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.