iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $149.21

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $149.21 and last traded at $149.35, with a volume of 95 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.