iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $256.24

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.24 and last traded at $256.35, with a volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

