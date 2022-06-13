iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.00

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 2906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

