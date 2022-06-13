iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.00

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 14574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

