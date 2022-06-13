iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 157,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISPC traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,966. The company has a current ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iSpecimen by 903.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

