ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $9.00 on Monday. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

