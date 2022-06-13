iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.91

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $22,543,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $22,512,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

