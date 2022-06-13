ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 420 ($5.26) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 9,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

