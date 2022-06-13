ITT (NYSE:ITT) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Cowen

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $105.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $67.85. 1,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,359. ITT has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ITT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.