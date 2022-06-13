J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.04 and last traded at $129.97. Approximately 24,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 886,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $269,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

