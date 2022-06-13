J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.38).
LON SBRY opened at GBX 207.08 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.56. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 204.90 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.29). The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.
J Sainsbury Company Profile (Get Rating)
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Read More
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.