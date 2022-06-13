J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.38).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 207.08 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.56. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 204.90 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.29). The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

