Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 311 ($3.90).
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.