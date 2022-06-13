Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 105 ($1.32). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s previous close.

JSE stock opened at GBX 100.25 ($1.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of £466.91 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.38).

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

