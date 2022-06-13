Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JADSF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

