Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JADSF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.98.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
