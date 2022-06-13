Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
