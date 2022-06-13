James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 89.3% in May

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $23.63 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

