Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

JAZZ traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.59. 482,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after buying an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,557,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

