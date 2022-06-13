JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.45

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 14456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

