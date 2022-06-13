Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 88.3% in May

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. JBS has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 6.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About JBS (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.