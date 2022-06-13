JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Critical Review

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JE Cleantech and Amcor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amcor $12.86 billion 1.49 $939.00 million $0.62 20.58

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Amcor 6.75% 26.05% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JE Cleantech and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 3 1 1 0 1.60

Amcor has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Summary

Amcor beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

Amcor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment offers rigid containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force. Amcor plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

