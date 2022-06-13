Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Barclays set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Scout24 stock traded down €1.18 ($1.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €56.42 ($60.67). 217,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($78.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.83.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

