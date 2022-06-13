Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AO World in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for AO World’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AO World from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 59 ($0.74) in a report on Friday.
AO World Company Profile (Get Rating)
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.
