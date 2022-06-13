Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.12. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

