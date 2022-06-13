Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTWO. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.