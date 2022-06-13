Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for FUJIFILM’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion.

FUJIFILM stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

