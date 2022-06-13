Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Shares of CJEWY opened at $17.50 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.