Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a report released on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Shares of CJEWY opened at $17.50 on Monday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

