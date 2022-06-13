Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

NYSE XPO opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

