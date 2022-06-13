Jerel A. Hopkins Buys 550 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Jerel A. Hopkins acquired 550 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $11,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,561.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FSK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after buying an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $19,092,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

