JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 80211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

