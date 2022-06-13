Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFIN stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 1,602.49% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

