JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,792,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.