John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.77

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $791.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

