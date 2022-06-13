John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.43

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 1326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

