John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.43

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 1326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
