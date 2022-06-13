John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 8,473 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,090. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th.
American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
