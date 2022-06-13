JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser In…

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th.

JST traded down €0.70 ($0.75) during trading on Monday, reaching €41.65 ($44.78). 24,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a fifty-two week high of €56.30 ($60.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $620.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

