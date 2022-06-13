JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.97 ($116.10).

PUM traded down €1.18 ($1.27) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €69.30 ($74.52). 737,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Puma has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($64.84) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

