JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €205.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($220.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €5.35 ($5.75) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €137.20 ($147.53). 132,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €157.01.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.