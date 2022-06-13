JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €51.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($54.84) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FME stock traded down €0.26 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting €51.02 ($54.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.51. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.10 ($53.87) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($76.49).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

