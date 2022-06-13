JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,850 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($34.04).

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,287.50 ($28.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,009,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003,063. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.82). The stock has a market cap of £170.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

