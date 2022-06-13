JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.62) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($49.53).

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,633.25 ($45.53). The company had a trading volume of 2,906,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,588.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,697.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

