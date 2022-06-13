JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 185

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 185 ($2.32) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Serco Group has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $2.30.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

