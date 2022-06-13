JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recently:

5/25/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $156.00.

5/24/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $137.00.

5/23/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $152.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/17/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $141.00 to $125.00.

5/3/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $151.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $177.00 to $155.00.

4/14/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $115.99. 16,792,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 55,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 322.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

