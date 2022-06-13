New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:EDU opened at $16.21 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,460,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 302.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

