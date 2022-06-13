JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $404.50

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 404.50 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.11), with a volume of 259395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.50 ($5.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.14. The firm has a market cap of £675.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 4.24 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

