Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Nigel Le Quesne Purchases 30,062 Shares

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) insider Nigel Le Quesne bought 30,062 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 662 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £199,010.44 ($249,386.52).

LON JTC opened at GBX 641 ($8.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. Jtc Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 593 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 957.27 ($12.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £946.02 million and a PE ratio of 33.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 741.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 792.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 5.07 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. JTC’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.84) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.40) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

