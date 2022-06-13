Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Mathews Phosa Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($281,954.89).

Shares of LON:JLP traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 15 ($0.19). 23,578,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The stock has a market cap of £396.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.27). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.64.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.